Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 383,647 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,647 shares during the period. Fresenius Medical Care makes up approximately 1.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Fresenius Medical Care worth $350,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 7.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 140,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

