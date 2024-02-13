HAP Trading LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

HAP Trading LLC decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 586,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Company Profile



Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

