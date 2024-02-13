W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after buying an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $947.21 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $855.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $772.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

