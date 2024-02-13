Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Shares in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.17% of iCoreConnect as of its most recent SEC filing.

iCoreConnect Stock Up 2.7 %

ICCT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 13,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44. iCoreConnect Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

