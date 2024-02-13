Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,780 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.16% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 111,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,346 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 578.98%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.