Ellevest Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 147,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 8,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 102,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.83 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.47. The company has a market capitalization of $182.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.