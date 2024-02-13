HAP Trading LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 876,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,108. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

