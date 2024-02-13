Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,477,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 169,210 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 5.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.46% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,183,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 309,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

