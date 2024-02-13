Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Shares Sold by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,527 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.54% of Lifecore Biomedical worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 2,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 1,530.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 244.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LFCR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,262. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.