Cowen AND Company LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CDAQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,286. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

