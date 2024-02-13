HAP Trading LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 177,783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 579,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,411. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.