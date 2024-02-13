Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for about 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 7.95% of Equitable worth $763,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 569,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

