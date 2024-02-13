Cowen AND Company LLC Buys New Stake in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESHA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,299,000.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESH Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

ESH Acquisition Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

