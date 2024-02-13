Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Blue World Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue World Acquisition by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 424,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 286,651 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAQ remained flat at $11.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

