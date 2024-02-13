iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $366,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

