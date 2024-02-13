RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Holdings Lifted by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMGC. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 47,408.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 5,415,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,619 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 334,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 322,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,219.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

RMGC remained flat at $10.03 on Tuesday. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.