Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 862 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,550 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

