DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

