Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 79,417 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,417 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Crane worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 97.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after buying an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $168,567,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 93.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane by 110.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,198 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

