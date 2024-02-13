Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of MEC stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

In other news, Director Steven L. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,121.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

