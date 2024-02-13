Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NAZ opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

