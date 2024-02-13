TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Increased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TELUS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TELUS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TELUS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,076 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.