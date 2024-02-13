Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Short Interest Update

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,900 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the January 15th total of 219,500 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Jason Hsu acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $144,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Immix Biopharma by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

IMMX opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

