Art A. Garcia Purchases 879 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.9 %

RJF opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 98,480.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 325,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.