Symbol Price Tops $0.0257 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Symbol has a market cap of $150.62 million and $979,816.68 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.



Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,305,318,563 coins and its circulating supply is 5,865,189,125 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

