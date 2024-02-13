303,565 Shares in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 303,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,240,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Profire Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.