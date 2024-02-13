Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 164.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

