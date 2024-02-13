Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

