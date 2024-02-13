Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Teekay Tankers worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,809,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,534 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $64.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

