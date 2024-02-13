Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $886,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

