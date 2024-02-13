Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $251.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.99. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $259.27.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

