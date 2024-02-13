Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 384,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,029,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 21,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,455.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 21,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $371,989.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.14%.

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

