Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,274,000 after buying an additional 606,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,781,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $205.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.77.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

