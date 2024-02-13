Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.