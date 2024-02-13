Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NJR

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.