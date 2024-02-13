Ellevest Inc. Invests $560,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,720 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
