Ellevest Inc. Sells 284 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.40 and a 200 day moving average of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $247.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

