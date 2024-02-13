Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.9% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $9,358,300. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $235.62 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.