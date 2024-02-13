Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 553,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 84,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

