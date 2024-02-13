Ellevest Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $112.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

