Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,085 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE APO opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

