D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

