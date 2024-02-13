Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $247.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $251.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

