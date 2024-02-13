WBI Investments Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 183,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,278,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 269,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,213 shares of company stock worth $1,640,479. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 440.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

