Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 315,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

