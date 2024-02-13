WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.06 billion, a PE ratio of 330.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

