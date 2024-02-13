WBI Investments Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

