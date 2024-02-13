Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,076,276 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,076,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.67% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $135,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 207,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

