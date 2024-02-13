Deutsche Bank AG Sells 225,642 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $148,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 211,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 13.6% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.51.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,254 shares of company stock worth $126,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

