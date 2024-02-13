Deutsche Bank AG Buys 418,869 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Microchip Technology worth $150,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after buying an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

